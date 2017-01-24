Premier Christy Clark says the BC Jobs Plan has been a success, but more work needs to be done – especially to support rural areas.

Clark, along with Minister of Jobs Shirley Bond, provided a five-year update on the plan.

Clark says while the province has achieved its goal of becoming number one in job creation in Canada, it did miss 4 of the 19 goals set out in the first jobs plan because of changes in global markets.

Clark says the government is also working on a strategy to support infrastructure development in rural communities to create jobs and help diversify rural economies.