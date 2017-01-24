A recent search warrant executed by Comox Valley police lead to the discovery of a marijuana grow-op.

Constable Rob Gardner says the RCMP drug section discovered the operation on a rural property in the Dove Creek area.

He notes that evidence located during the January 20th incident lead police to believe the grow-op was a commercial venture as opposed to being used to supply medicinal marijuana by the licensed growers.

Gardner says 23 people were on scene when the search was executed but did not disclose any specific charges related to the incident.