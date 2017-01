Police in the Comox Valley are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing investigation.

Constable Rob Gardner says a number of tools were reported stolen from the 700 block of Stewart Avenue and 800 block of Urquhart Avenue in Courtenay on January 21st.

Gardner says a few large construction tools were left behind on a property they did not belong to.

Gardner asks anyone with further information to contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.