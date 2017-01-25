Have you recently gone out to go boating and realized you had to row your boat due to a missing motor?

The Comox Valley RCMP might have your boat motors in custody.

Constable Rob Gardner says police are in possession of two boat motors that may have been stolen. Gardner says the boat motors are both of the Yamaha brand.

If these belong to you, contact the Comox Valley RCMP.

Meanwhile, Gardner says Mounties continue to field complaints of items being taken from vehicles. He says in a recent spree, tools and spare tires were taken, with one vehicle having gasoline siphoned from it.

Gardner says the majority of these thefts can be avoided by locking your doors and making sure valuables are not left unattended.