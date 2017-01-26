A fundraiser is taking place this weekend in support of the Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin.

The bulletin provides avalanche forecasting for island mountains. Forecaster Jan Neuspiel says many people are surprised to learn the bulletin relies on fundraising.

Neuspiel says the bulletin also relies on volunteer efforts to help keep it running.

Neuspiel says it’s important to have an island-specific avalanche forecast, especially given the variable conditions we have here on the coast.

The Party for the Bulletin takes place in Cumberland Saturday evening. A second fundraiser will take place at Mount Cain on Family Day weekend.