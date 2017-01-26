The England Avenue Thrifty Foods will close on January 31st, moving into the new site on Cliffe (image courtesy Google Maps)

Sobeys, Inc. is getting set for the opening of the new Thrifty Foods location in Courtenay.

Spokesperson Clayton Filkohazy says the new building will replace the England Avenue location in downtown Courtenay. The Cliffe Avenue location will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, February 1st.

Filkohazy says the new building is a larger space and will have some new amenities for customers, like a fresh juice and smoothie bar and a full service pharmacy.

The current Thriftys on England Avenue in Courtenay is set to close its doors on Tuesday, January 31st.

The grand opening of the new location will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony and cheque presentations to Courtenay Elementary School and Lake Trail Middle School, as well as comments from special guests.