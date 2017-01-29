Most bears have moved into their dens for the winter, but there are plenty of cougars out and about. Residents on the coast are being reminded to be aware of them.

Deputy Chief of the BC Conservation Officer Service, Chris Doyle, says bear activity has slowed down in the region, but cougar sightings continue to be reported and there have been reports of some conflicts.

Doyle says, like bears, cougars that become habituated to humans can become problems, so it’s important people report cougar encounters. He notes that cougars will go after small pets, so people should be cautious if you’re in an area that cougars tend to frequent.