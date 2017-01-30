An Advance Care Plan workshop is taking place this evening.

It’s being put on by the Comox Valley Hospice Society. Spokesperson Joyce Kuhn says an advance care plan lays out your wishes on medical care.

Kuhn notes that beginning the conversation can be difficult as many people don’t like to think about not being in control of medical decisions.

She notes if you can’t make it to this evening’s workshop at the Comox Fire Hall, another one will be held next month and information is also available through the Hospice Office.