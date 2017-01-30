The head of the Comox Valley RCMP detachment wants to hear what your thoughts are when it comes to policing priorities.

The Comox Valley Policing Forum takes place on Wednesday. The annual event is held by Inspector Tim Walton to gather feedback from the community on policing issues.

Walton says they’ll be presenting information on crime trends and there will also be information from partner groups like Victim Services, Citizens on Patrol and Crime Stoppers.

He says traffic issues seems to be one of the largest issues in the region.

The forum is taking place at North Island College’s Stan Hagen Theatre from 7 PM to 9 PM.