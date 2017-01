The region is set for a cold snap in the next few days.

Environment Canada’s Armel Castellan says we’re going to see what they call is a “rex blocking pattern”, which means that a high-pressure weather pattern will hit north of the low-pressure system, allowing cold, arctic air to make its way through the region.

Castellan says we could see some snow by the end of the work week. He notes as the weekend progresses, temperatures will balance out and we may see some showers.