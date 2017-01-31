The Comox Valley School Board is working on improving how it engages with the broader community.

The district and trustees hosted a community engagement forum Monday night to gather feedback.

Superintendent Dean Lindquist says the next step will be making posting that information to the district’s website.

Trustee Sheila McDonnell says it’s very important to be able to meet with and hear from various groups about their priorities when it comes to engagement and communication.

McDonnell says they will be holding more meetings in the future and there will be more opportunities for the public and stakeholders to provide feedback.