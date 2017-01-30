Island Health is looking for volunteers to serve as patient advisors as the new North Island Hospitals are set to open.

An information session is taking place Wednesday afternoon at the North Island Hospitals Project Office on Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

Spokesperson Deborah Harver says the advisors help give feedback to the clinical teams to improve patient care.

The information session is taking place from 4:30 to 7:30.

Those who can’t attend can also contact Island Health for further information about volunteering.