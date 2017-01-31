The Province is providing some incentives to encourage businesses to look to electric vehicles for use as fleet vehicles.

The funding is aimed at helping close the price gap and make zero-emission specialty-use vehicles a more attractive and economically viable option for fleet operators.

John Wilson, President of Wilson Transportation, says there are a number of ways businesses can use zero-emission vehicles.

Randy Holmquist is the President of Canadian Electric Vehicles that has been manufacturing electric utility vehicles in Errington on Vancouver Island. He says the business has grown over the years.

Incentives range from $2,000 to $50,000, depending on the type and retail price of the vehicle.