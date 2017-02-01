The Comox Valley School Board is preparing for the 2017-2018 budget.

The district had an increase in enrollment last year, which was enough to bring it out of funding protection. Secretary Treasurer Sheldon Lee says right now, they are predicting stable enrollment numbers for next year.

Board Chair Janice Caton says one of the the biggest challenges the district is facing is the uncertainty around the final agreement from the Supreme Court decision on class size and composition.

She notes that while the district received interim funding for more teachers, there are other costs that need to be covered.

Caton says all districts face a challenge of trying to plan and budget without stable, predictable funding from the provincial government.