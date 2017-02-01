Courtenay residents are invited to share their thoughts on backyard agricultural practices.

The LUSH Valley Food Action Society is holding an open forum on Wednesday, February 8th – covering activities like backyard bee-keeping and backyard produce sales, which are currently not allowed in the city of Courtenay, unless they’re in a land-use zone dedicated to this practice.

LUSH spokesperson Jessica Hawkins says there’s a growing interest in urban agriculture, and they look forward to hearing what residents have to say.

Hawkins says a survey on the subject will be available on the LUSH website starting February 8th.

The forum goes on February 8th at 7 PM at the North Island College Stan Hagen Theatre.

Hawkins says two other open houses will take place later in the month.