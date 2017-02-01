Ground Search crews are reminding hikers to be prepared before heading out.

A hiker from Victoria is recovering after spending two nights in the woods, after he got separated from a group on a day hike near Nanaimo.

Search and Rescue spokesperson Paul Berry says even if you’re only planning to be out for the day, it’s important to take extra clothing, food, and water just in case you find yourself in dire straits.

Berry says if you do get lost, the best thing to do is stay in one place, which makes it easier for search crews to locate you.