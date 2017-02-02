The head of the Comox Valley says the biggest thing the public can do to reduce crime in the area is make sure car doors are locked.

Inspector Tim Walton held a community forum to gather feedback from the public on policing priorities for the coming year, and talk about crime stats.

He says thefts from vehicles continues to be the top crime trend in the area and is one of the easiest to prevent.

Walton says it’s also important to report incidents to the police, even if you think it’s something minor.

He says you can always call the non-emergency number and make a report for information only, which helps police track trends in the community.

Walton says, overall, the Comox Valley is one of the safest communities in the province.