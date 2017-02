Mounties in the Comox Valley are looking into a Union Bay hit-and-run. Constable Rob Gardner says it occurred on the 5400 block of Tappin Street.

He notes a pickup truck backed into a fence and into a residence. He says the driver then threw rocks at the house and fled the scene. Gardner says a vehicle description is unavailable, but the truck will have a broken tail-light.

Contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers if you have any further information.