St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox is developing a long-range vision for the future of the site.

Acute care services will be moved from St. Joseph’s to the new Comox Valley Hospital this year.

CEO Jane Murphy says the long-term goal is for the site to become a campus of care, providing a range of services and supports for seniors.

She says the first phase would be to look at redevelopment of the current residential care facility – the Views.

Murphy says hospice beds currently on site will also remain at St. Joseph’s.