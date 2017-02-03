A driver has been found not guilty in the hit-and-run death of a Comox Valley cyclist.

Paul Bally was struck by a vehicle while cycling on the old island highway in Fanny Bay.

Timothy Prad had been charged with dangerous driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

Defence lawyer Doug Marion says he believes the not guilty verdict was the right decision in this case.

Prad had testified he had thought he hit a deer.

In delivering the verdict, the judge said he believes Prad did not realize he had hit a person.