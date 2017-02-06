Environment Canada says people can interact with weather forecasters about this most recent winter weather through social media.

The region received a dumping of snow on the weekend and more snow is expected as the week goes on.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan says when we have big weather events – the public is encouraged to let forecasters know what’s happening locally.

Castellan notes that the cold weather is expected to stick around through this week and we may see more snow as we approach the Family Day long weekend.