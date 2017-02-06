The Wood Stove Exchange program is up and running again in the Comox Valley.

Policy and sustainability analyst Vince Van Tongeren says the program provides rebates to help with the cost of upgrading old wood stoves. He says this year they also have rebates available for people to change from an old wood stove to a heat pump.

Van Tongeren notes the rebates are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so if you’re interested it’s best to contact the RD as soon as possible.

Details on the application process are available through the CVRD website.