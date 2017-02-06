Island Health is taking part in a pair of events this week, aimed at recruiting new staff.

The Health Authority will be doing a presentation at the Military Family Resource Centre on Wednesday and will be at the career fair at the Florence Filberg Centre on Thursday.

Spokesperson Rod O’Connell says Island Health is the largest employer on the island and there are a range of opportunities available, especially as the two new hospitals come online this fall.

O’Connell says if you can’t make it to one of the events, you can always check out the career section of the Island Health website.