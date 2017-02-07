A report from the BC Representative for Children and Youth has found that better support and stability could have helped a youth in care who took his own life.

The report focused on an 18-year-old Metis youth who went through 17 placements and almost two dozen social workers during the time he was in government care.

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux says the government is implementing all the recommendations.

Cadieux says the government is moving the child welfare background checks back in-house to ensure proper documentation and accountability.

She says all 7,000 kids in care must also have a care plan in place with no exceptions. Cadieux also announced additional funding to develop criteria for cultural plans for Indigenous youth in care.