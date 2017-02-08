Comox Valley police have responded to a number of collisions since a dumping of snow hit the region this past weekend.

RCMP Constable Rob Gardner says the roads are slick, and people should take their time behind the wheel.

He notes police responded to 9 single and multi-vehicle collisions on February 3rd alone. He says they were all weather-related.

Gardner is also reminding people to clear their windshields and windows to make sure they have full visibility on the road.

He says pedestrians also need to make sure they’re visible and watch out for drivers when walking around the area.