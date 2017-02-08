The Comox Fire Department is preparing to receive a new fire engine.

The department has ordered the new truck and has received approval from council to sell off the old 1995 engine. Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says there’s been a lot of technological improvements since the old truck was built.

Schreiner says the new engine will have better lighting, pumping capacity, and will be more reliable for the department.

Schreiner notes the department keeps a fleet of three engines, each of which lasts around 20 years.