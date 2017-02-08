Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has abandoned a commitment to reform the Federal electoral system.

North Island-Powell River NDP MP Rachel Blaney is not too pleased with this decision, and she says many residents across the country and her riding feel the same way.

Blaney says the general consensus among people surveyed was that they wanted to see something more proportional.

The Prime Minister first committed to changing the current first-past-the-post system in June 2015, just months before the Federal election campaign.