Island Health is looking to raise awareness of the severity of overdose deaths in the Comox Valley.

Medical Health Officer Doctor Charmaine Enns says overdoses are a problem everywhere, even in smaller communities.

She says there were 10 deaths due to opioid overdoses in the Comox Valley in 2016. Enns says 90% of those deaths are happening in private residences.

Enns says they’re working towards implementing an Overdose Prevention and Management Group with a goal to eventually open an overdose prevention site in the Comox Valley.