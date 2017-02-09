St. Joseph’s and Glacier View Lodge have announced their intention to partner with Providence Health Care. Providence operates a number of health care facilities in the lower mainland, including St. Paul’s Hospital.

St. Joseph’s CEO Jane Murphy says they were looking at different partnership opportunities as they make the transition from an acute care centres to focusing on seniors care.

Murphy notes all three parties will now go through due diligence processes over the next few months to determine if the partnership will go ahead.

She notes that any change would not come into effect until after the acute care services transition to the new Comox Valley Hospital.