The Comox Fire Department has presented a cheque to YANA.

Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says the organization received the money raised from the annual tree chipping event that was held after Christmas. He says they were able to raise $3,991 for the local organization.

Schreiner says he’s very proud of the work of the crew in his department and their commitment to supporting local charities.

Schreiner says it’s very important to the crew at the department to be able to do events like the tree chipping to support local charities in the Comox Valley.