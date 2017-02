The recent snowfall caused some discomfort in the Comox Valley.

It also caused a sailboat to go underwater in Comox.

Fire crews were called to the Comox Marina late Saturday night, responding to a 26-foot sailboat partially submerged in the water.

Crews say the sailboat had taken on too much water and they were not able to pump it out fast enough.

This was the third vessel to go down over the past couple of days on the mid-Island.

The sailboat is set to be re-floated Monday.