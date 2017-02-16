The Queen of Burnaby is set to be replaced by the Salish Orca this year

BC Ferries will be moving into next steps after a bid was received for the Queen of Burnaby.

The 52-year-old vessel, which currently serves the Powell River – Comox route was put up for auction, which closed Wednesday.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says there’s still work to do before the vessel would be considered ‘sold’.

Marshall says there’s no timeline in place for the evaluation, but she expects it will take some time to complete. The Queen of Burnaby will come out of service later this spring, after the new ferry the Salish Orca takes over the route.