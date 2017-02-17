The Queen of Burnaby is set to be replaced by the Salish Orca this year

The MLA for Powell River – Sunshine Coast says he’s concerned about how quickly BC Ferries is moving to get rid of the Queen of Burnaby.

The ferry will become surplus when the new Salish Orca comes into service this spring.

The ferry was put up for auction, and the corporation is now reviewing the bid to see if it would be a viable option.

Nic Simons says he understands why ferries is getting rid of the aging vessel, but it’s important that enough relief vessels are available, should a ferry need to go in for repairs.

Simons says the day-long waits that customers faced last summer are both a serious problem for coastal residents, but also a major issue for tourism and visitors to the region.