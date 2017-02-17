Organizers are gearing up for the 2017 Reel Youth Film Festival stop-off in Cumberland.

Spokesperson Kate Ashton says the annual event draws filmmakers from around the world that are 19 years of age and under.

Ashton notes 3 local youths have films in the festival this year. She says the event in Cumberland also serves as a fundraiser for the Cumberland Community Schools Society.

The Reel Youth Film Festival is at the Cumberland Community School on March 4th, with tickets available at the door. Further details about the festival can be found at: http://bit.ly/1VBCKSO.