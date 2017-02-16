High school students from across the region gathered at North Island College Thursday morning to check out post-secondary opportunities.

Grade 11 students from Parksville to Port Hardy were at the Comox Valley campus to meet current NIC students and instructors.

VP of Strategic Initiatives for the college, Randall Heidt, says it’s great timing for the students as they get set to enter grade 12.

Heidt says it’s great to see the students be able to engage with current NIC students and instructors.

The open house also included hands on demonstrations with teachers and students.