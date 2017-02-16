People are being urged to use caution around the Puntledge River.

BC Hydro spokesperson, Stephen Watson says there’s been significant inflows into the reservoir over the last few days. Watson says Hydro is spilling water from the Comox Lake reservoir until early next week.

He says the reservoir has risen by almost a metre in the last few days.

Watson notes that there’s no flood risk, and they will be targeting for an ideal kayak flow for Saturday and Sunday so paddlers can take advantage of the increased flows.