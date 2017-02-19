98.9 GOAT FM's Justin Goulet (far left) alongside members of the Comox Valley RCMP

Local Mounties continue their pursuit in connecting with the community.

Police recently teamed up to play a game of basketball against students at the Cumberland Community School.

Constable Rob Gardner says the RCMP love to work together to promote community engagement.

Mounties were joined on the court by 98.9 the GOAT FM’s Justin Goulet, and teachers from the school.

Students put up a strong fight, but team RCMP came out on top 47-46.

However, everyone left the building with a smile on their face. Gardner says the detachment hopes to continue to do more outreach activities like this around the Comox Valley.