The Chair of the Comox Valley Regional District Board says he believes the incoming Chief Administrative Officer will be a great fit for the RD.

Current CAO Debra Oakman will be retiring this year, and Russell Dyson will take over the top job in May. Board Chair Bruce Joliffe says Dyson’s experience, including as CAO of the Alberni Clayquot Regional District will make him a good fit for the CVRD.

He notes Dyson is also a farmer, making him a good fit for the region.

Dyson will join the Comox Valley Regional District on May 15th, 2017.