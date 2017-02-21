The Comox Valley Sports Centre is one of the major recreational facilities operated by the CVRD (image courtesy Google Maps)

A pair of workshops are taking place this week to discuss indoor recreation in the Comox Valley.

The Comox Valley Regional District is currently working on developing an indoor recreation master plan.

Jennifer Zbinden, Senior Manager of Recreation Facilities with the regional district, says they’re looking for feedback on all aspects of indoor recreation in the region.

The first workshop is Wednesday evening at the K’omoks First Nations Gym. The second is Thursday at the Filberg Centre in Courtenay. Both sessions run 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.