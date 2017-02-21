The Comox Valley RCMP has released their fourth quarter statistics.

Inspector Tim Walton says they’ve seen changes in thefts and break-and-enters. Walton says they continue to respond to items being stolen from unlocked vehicles, and multiple thefts of bicycles.

He notes police are working to implement a phone app that would help track stolen bicycles, which has been an issue in the region.

Walton also wants to remind residents to lock up their bikes and keep them out of sight when left unattended.

If you spot any suspicious activity in your area, or are a victim of theft, contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.