The Comox District Teachers’ Association is offering an information session on local impacts from the Supreme Court ruling on class size and composition.

The court ruled that the government was wrong to strip the language from the contract, back in 2002.

CDTA President Nick Moore says the language limits the number of students per class and also limits the number of special needs students in each class to ensure students received the support they needed.

The government has provided $50-million in interim funding for this school year while the two sides continue to negotiate a final agreement.

The meeting is taking place at the Isfeld multi-purpose room, starting at 6:30.