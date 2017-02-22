The MLA for the Comox Valley is welcoming the investments contained in Tuesday’s BC budget.

Liberal Don McRae says he was pleased to see the government be able to invest in key areas and provide support for vulnerable people.

But the BC NDP were less than impressed.

North Island MLA, New Democrat Claire Trevena says one of the headline promises – reducing the MSP – is just reducing the increases the government has previously brought in.

Trevena also notes that the financial document did not include any specific mention of seniors or investments for BC Ferries to help residents in coastal communities.