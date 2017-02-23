Firefighters in the Comox Valley want your to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Comox Fire is hosting free emergency preparedness and CPR training courses.

Chief Gord Schreiner says the next course takes place on Friday, February 24th. Schreiner says the monthly courses are something they have done for many years.

Schreiner says having residents trained helps relieve stress for first responders and can be a huge asset to other members of the community.

Schreiner says each course runs for 2 to 3 hours. He says it’s important residents are prepared for an event like an earthquake or flood so they can assist themselves and their neighbours.

Contact the Comox Fire Department for more information. More information about the department can be found through their Facebook page or their website at comoxfirerescue.org.