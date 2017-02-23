One of the newest members of the Comox Valley RCMP is already working towards making a strong impact in the community.

Officer-in-Training Skye Groves is promoting the 529 Garage smartphone app.

The app lets cyclists register their bikes – complete with photos and serial numbers for free.

Groves says the information is collected to be used in case of a bike being stolen. Groves notes the app has proven successful in other communities like Vancouver – where it started, and Nanaimo.

Groves says residents can also report stolen bikes they spot around town using the app.

She’s hoping to have the app implemented in the Comox Valley in the near future. Comox Valley RCMP Inspector Tim Walton says bicycle thefts continues to be one of the major trends seen in the region.

More information about the 529 Garage app can be found through its website at: project529.com/garage.