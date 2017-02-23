The Coldest Night of the Year is taking place in the Comox Valley this weekend.

The fundraising walk takes place on Saturday. The event raises funds for the hungry, hurting and homeless in the community.

Heather Ney with the Comox Valley Transition Society says it’s the second year the event has been held in the Comox Valley.

Ney says they are looking for volunteers to help with this year’s walk.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Transition Society or sign up through the Coldest Night of the Year website at: canada.cnoy.org/location/comoxvalley. 23