Trail improvements are underway on the Fisherman’s Trail in Oyster River.

Aniko Nelson with the Strathcona Regional District says flooding and rain events has created an issue with the trail base.

She says the RD has received some funding to repair the trail and that work is now underway.

Nelson notes it’s important that visitors to the area obey the safety signage for public safety.

Nelson notes the work will be taking place between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday and is set to wrap up by March 10th.