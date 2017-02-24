Runners started the run in Port Hardy and make their way to Victoria this weekend

Runners are making their way to Nanaimo today from the Comox Valley as part of the Wounded Warrior Run BC. The event raises awareness on issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Co-founder Allan Kobayashi says the event has garnered a lot of attention to the issue.

Kobayashi says they’ve received an amazing reception from Island communities. He says the positive reaction from communities is what fuels them during their run.

You can track the runners’ progress through the Wounded Warrior Run BC website.

The event wraps up in Victoria on Sunday.