The Comox Valley Water Committee is looking to do something to ensure we see less boil water advisories going forward.

Committee Chair Bob Wells says the flooding in December 2014 caused some damage to Perseverance Creek, which lead to a 40-plus day boil water advisory, and has resulted in many advisories ever since.

Wells says the’re planning to approach the Province in order to find a solution to reduce the frequency of these advisories.

Wells says they also want to discuss water quality issues with reps from the Ministry of Health.

Wells says he hopes discussions can take place before the end of March.