A public meeting is taking place this week to discuss climate change and its impacts to our local area.

The evening is being put on by Courtenay – Alberni Member of Parliament Gord Johns.

He says there will be an expert panel with representatives from the energy industry, climate change experts, environmentalist, and the economy.

The meeting is taking place at the Filberg Centre from 7 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday, March 1st 2017.