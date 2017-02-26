The province’s Minister of Agriculture says the integration of technology in agriculture is continuing to grow throughout BC.

BC saw a 7.4% jump in sales of agrifood and seafood in 2015, with a total revenue of over $13-billion dollars for the first time.

Norm Letnick says this is partly due to new technology being used on farms and ranchers.

He says new technology is also helping to create jobs in agriculture and boost interest in youth.

Letnick says some research is looking into using sensors on the drones to detect birds and chase them away from farms, before returning to their base.